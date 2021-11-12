X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.27 and last traded at $23.29. Approximately 170,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 153,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDEF. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 36,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth grew its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 373,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 57,879 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.