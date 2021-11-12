Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.89 Million

Equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce $9.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $22.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.58 million to $35.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.70 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $56.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.46. 372,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,287. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.83. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $36.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.