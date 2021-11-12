XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 51.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,405 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE XPO opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.11. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.24 and a 52-week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.