Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) PT Raised to $32.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Xponential Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,782.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPOF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $5,393,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

