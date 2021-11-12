Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.30 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.30.

Xylem stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,223. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem has a one year low of $91.37 and a one year high of $138.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.94 and a 200 day moving average of $124.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,238 shares of company stock worth $9,130,296 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

