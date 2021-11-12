Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $758,000 in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,182,000 after purchasing an additional 83,475 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.22 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.28.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $162.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.96. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $112.41 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.