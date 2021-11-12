Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 14,968 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,375,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,372 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,459,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,382,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,639 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,461 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,659,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,642 shares of company stock worth $1,927,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

KEY opened at $24.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.