Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $2,940,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,840 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 76.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 74.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE DECK opened at $423.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $392.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.62. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $241.24 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total value of $937,681.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,732,895.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,803 shares of company stock worth $3,972,657 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.25.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.