Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 34,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,487,838 shares.The stock last traded at $80.88 and had previously closed at $83.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YNDX. UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average of $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of -208.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

