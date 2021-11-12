YF Link Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. YF Link has a market cap of $33.29 million and $267,903.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One YF Link coin can now be purchased for $646.40 or 0.01009833 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00226217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00089617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

