Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.34). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.54). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.08% and a negative net margin of 41.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSSE shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

NASDAQ CSSE opened at $18.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

