Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. CONMED reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

Shares of CNMD opened at $151.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.17. CONMED has a one year low of $92.21 and a one year high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $3,676,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,287,078. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in CONMED by 118.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,327,000 after buying an additional 350,239 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,654,000 after purchasing an additional 329,938 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CONMED by 1,826.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after acquiring an additional 207,896 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CONMED by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after acquiring an additional 204,751 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

