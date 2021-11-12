Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce $353.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $353.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $352.90 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $88.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 298.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.13.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 72.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,911 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at about $38,854,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at about $27,693,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 63.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,324,000 after purchasing an additional 350,200 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPS stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $69.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 129.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.70. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $102.56.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

