Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Earnings of $8.46 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report $8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.53 and the lowest is $8.39. Lam Research reported earnings of $6.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $34.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.78 to $35.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $36.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.43 to $38.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 EPS.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.42.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $10.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $624.42. 1,059,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,807. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $581.58 and its 200-day moving average is $606.97. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $424.09 and a 52 week high of $673.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,773. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.