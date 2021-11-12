Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Earnings of $8.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report $8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.53 and the lowest is $8.39. Lam Research reported earnings of $6.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $34.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.78 to $35.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $36.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.43 to $38.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 EPS.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.42.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $10.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $624.42. 1,059,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,807. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $581.58 and its 200-day moving average is $606.97. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $424.09 and a 52 week high of $673.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,616 shares of company stock valued at $11,001,773. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

