Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will report ($0.82) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($1.00). MacroGenics reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4,200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($3.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in MacroGenics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,100 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 20.5% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,117,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after acquiring an additional 106,790 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 21.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after acquiring an additional 562,389 shares during the period.

MGNX opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. MacroGenics has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.09.

MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

