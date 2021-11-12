Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.97 Million

Brokerages predict that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will post $149.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.80 million and the highest is $150.18 million. Mimecast posted sales of $129.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $592.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $593.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $683.09 million, with estimates ranging from $669.00 million to $701.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.13.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $592,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $2,028,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 800,595 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,480.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,237 shares of company stock worth $14,742,205 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.34. 9,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,503. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.05.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.