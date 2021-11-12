Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Sensata Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

ST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,551. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.30 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

