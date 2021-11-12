Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Post Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.39. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,580. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.49 and a 200 day moving average of $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

