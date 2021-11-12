Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.56). Zogenix posted earnings of ($1.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 74.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 690.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.46.

ZGNX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. The stock had a trading volume of 367,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,247. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $867.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 18.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Zogenix by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Zogenix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Zogenix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 140,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

