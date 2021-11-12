Zacks: Analysts Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.14). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACAD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 49,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 169,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,020,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 89.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 114,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 54,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,790. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $57.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

