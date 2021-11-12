Zacks: Analysts Expect Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Post $0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.67. Aviat Networks reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aviat Networks.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVNW shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $356.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $189,569.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 138,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,487 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aviat Networks by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 162,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 72,257 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 100,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

