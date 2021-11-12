Zacks: Analysts Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is ($0.67). Kymera Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $346,558.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 33,779 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,030,793.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,775 shares of company stock worth $9,004,616 over the last three months. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,595,000 after buying an additional 591,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,144,000 after buying an additional 311,879 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,479,000 after buying an additional 911,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 42.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,827,000 after buying an additional 399,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $15,454,000. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KYMR opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.