Zacks: Analysts Expect The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.26 Billion

Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will post $12.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $12.76 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $10.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $48.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.48 billion to $49.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $51.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.98 billion to $53.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TJX Companies.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.87. 446,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,395,687. The firm has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.