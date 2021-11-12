Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Will Announce Earnings of $5.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to post earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $5.89 and the highest is $6.14. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings of $4.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year earnings of $17.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.34 to $17.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In related news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $433,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $14,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after acquiring an additional 181,163 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 154,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,491.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 119,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after acquiring an additional 103,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.13. 13,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,416. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $91.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average is $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

