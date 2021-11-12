Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.44. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 15.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85,551 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 50.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 325,562 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.4% in the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 653,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 38,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWB stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.65. 455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,177. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

