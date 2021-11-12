Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce $209.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.90 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $19.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 972.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $454.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $442.77 million to $465.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $384.65 million, with estimates ranging from $270.80 million to $498.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $36,054.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,058,685 shares of company stock worth $33,468,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 15,036 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 71.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 75,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

