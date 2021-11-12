Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Gildan Activewear reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

