Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $615.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post sales of $615.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $616.18 million and the lowest is $613.00 million. Guess? reported sales of $569.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Guess? by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Guess? by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Guess? by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Guess? by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Guess? by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. Guess? has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 17.51%.

Guess? announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

