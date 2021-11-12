Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.28. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 12.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JJSF traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $154.73. 169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.14 and its 200 day moving average is $164.47. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $140.27 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

