Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.35). LivePerson reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4,900%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in LivePerson by 54,485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,167 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in LivePerson by 50.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 976,231 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the second quarter worth $30,707,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,280,000 after acquiring an additional 474,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 31,240.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 319,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,843,000 after acquiring an additional 318,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 809,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,975. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $58.96. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.06.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.