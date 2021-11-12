Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($2.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCKT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 189,020 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 403,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,225.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 111,911 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 265,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,507. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.66. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

