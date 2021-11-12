Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.81). Rocket Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($2.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($2.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCKT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 189,020 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 403,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,225.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 121,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 111,911 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 265,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,507. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.66. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.