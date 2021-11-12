Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to Post $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Schlumberger posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Schlumberger.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 422.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 321,064 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 43.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 58.0% in the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.5% in the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 33,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,345,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,411,889. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schlumberger (SLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.