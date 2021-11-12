Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.24. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE THC traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,841. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

