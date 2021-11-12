Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) to report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Container Store Group’s earnings. The Container Store Group posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Container Store Group will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.28 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Container Store Group.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCS. TheStreet upgraded The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The Container Store Group stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.46. 312,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,148. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.33. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Container Store Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,394,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,798,000 after buying an additional 82,259 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in The Container Store Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 56,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the third quarter worth $76,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in The Container Store Group by 26.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in The Container Store Group by 65.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 313,546 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Container Store Group (TCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.