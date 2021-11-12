Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,050%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 101,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,016,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,601,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VREX stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $27.57. 1,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,241. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

