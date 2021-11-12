Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Vertex Energy reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTNR shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $283.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.76. Vertex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in Vertex Energy by 236.2% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,226,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,663,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 350,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 36,428 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 559,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.