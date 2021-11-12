Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Post $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Vulcan Materials posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.68.

NYSE:VMC traded up $3.02 on Friday, reaching $202.28. 496,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $134.53 and a 52 week high of $210.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.