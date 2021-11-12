Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will report $33.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.94 billion to $33.63 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $36.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $132.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.92 billion to $137.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $137.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.74 billion to $142.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28,333.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,278,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,224. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

