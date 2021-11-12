Zacks: Brokerages Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Post $0.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. eBay reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $73.94. The company had a trading volume of 165,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. eBay has a 52-week low of $46.40 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.95%.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,744 shares of company stock worth $10,223,590. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in eBay by 161.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 87,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,706 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,443 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 61.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 56,681 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 21,665 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 63.4% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 14,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in eBay by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,087 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

