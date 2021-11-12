Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to post $4.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.62 billion. Genuine Parts reported sales of $4.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year sales of $18.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.69 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.29 billion to $19.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $135.92. 298,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $137.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.63 and a 200-day moving average of $127.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,672,000 after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after purchasing an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,535 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

