Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to Announce $1.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $2.07. Trinseo reported earnings per share of $1.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.57. The company had a trading volume of 270,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.92. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

