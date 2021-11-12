Zacks Investment Management Acquires 6,068 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 201.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Ziff Davis by 436.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $132.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.58 and a 52 week high of $147.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.53 and its 200 day moving average is $132.62.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

