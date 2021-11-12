Zacks Investment Management Buys 4,920 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 59,041 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,219 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

