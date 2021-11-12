Zacks Investment Management Has $1.16 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFNL. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 300.6% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 84,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFNL opened at $48.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a twelve month low of $34.51 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.02.

