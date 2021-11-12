Zacks Investment Management Has $1.54 Million Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,291 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $71.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.44. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $36.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

