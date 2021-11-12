Zacks Investment Management Invests $961,000 in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $270,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,128. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $94.20 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.84 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

