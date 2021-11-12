Zacks Investment Management Purchases 449 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 124.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 104.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

