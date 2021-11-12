Zacks Investment Management Sells 1,862 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth about $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Astec Industries stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.29 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

