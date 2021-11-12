Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) to Sell

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. provides SaaS platform for the property and casualty insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NYSE:CCCS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,478. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,422,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,027,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

