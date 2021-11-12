Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) to Hold

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $854.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.56.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

